Iran says it is not ready to compromise on ballistic missiles

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington ahead of schedule to meet US President Donald Trump, bringing new intelligence on Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional proxy activities. Tehran has told mediators it is not ready at this stage to discuss its missile arsenal or support for proxy groups.

According to sources, Iran indicated it may be willing to discuss missiles in the future but is not prepared to compromise on ballistic missile issues now. The communication was relayed through regional mediators facilitating the ongoing US-Iran talks.

A key focus of Netanyahu’s meeting will be updated intelligence assessments pointing to a rapid and alarming acceleration in Iran’s ballistic missile program. Foreign sources estimate that Iran could soon possess around 2,000 ballistic missiles. Western intelligence officials have told i24NEWS that Tehran has significantly stepped up restoration efforts in recent months.

Israeli officials say Netanyahu views the timing of his visit as critical. He believes waiting for the originally scheduled meeting next week could delay necessary US decisions regarding Iran and sees himself as the right person to deliver these warnings directly to Trump.

The visit comes as Israel prepares contingencies should US-Iran negotiations fail. Netanyahu plans to present Trump with detailed intelligence on Iran’s military capabilities, highlighting the potential risks of a deal that does not address missile development or support for regional proxies.

This face-to-face briefing is seen in Israel as a final attempt to persuade the US to consider a tougher stance toward Tehran. Israeli officials maintain that the intelligence underscores the urgency of ensuring Israel’s security and preserving freedom of military action under any potential agreement.

The discussions occur amid continued indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, mediated by regional governments. Iran has emphasized that nuclear matters remain the priority for negotiations, while refusing to compromise on ballistic missiles and proxy operations at this stage.