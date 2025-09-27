New Zealand says not joining push for Palestinian statehood

New Zealand will not join the push to recognize Palestinian statehood, though it remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Minister Winston Peters said at the United Nations Headquarters on Friday.

"With a war raging, Hamas still in place, and no clarity on next steps, we do not think that the time is now," Peters said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

New Zealand's position represents a departure from the line adopted by Australia, Britain and Canada, who joined in a recognition of Palestinian statehood on Sunday.

Israel and the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump have said such unilateral moves will only serve to undermine the prospects of a peaceful end to the conflict and achieve nothing for the Palestinians. Both boycotted the New York event.