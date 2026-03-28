On a tour of the Gulf states, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday arrived in Qatar after stopovers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where the leader said he held “important meetings.”

Zelensky's tour is taking place as the Gulf states are under missile and drone attacks from Iran, as the Islamic Republic seeks to extend the hostilities amid the war against Israel and the U.S.

"United Arab Emirates. For several weeks now, Ukrainians have been working here to help in protecting lives. I met with members of our team here and discussed the initial results, the key conclusions from their work in the Emirates, as well as several proposals," he wrote on X.

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"We discussed the security situation in the Emirates, Iranian strikes, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly affects the global oil market. For all normal states, it is important to ensure stability and protect lives amid today’s threats," he wrote.

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In Saudi, Zelensky announced securing "an important Arrangement between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on defense cooperation."

"he document was signed ahead of our meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. It lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investment. It also strengthens Ukraine’s international role as a security donor."

Zelensky stressed the centrality of the Iranian threat for the new strategic partnership.

"We are ready to share our expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia and to work together to strengthen the protection of lives. Now into the fifth year, Ukrainians are resisting the same kind of terrorist attacks – ballistic missiles and drones – that the Iranian regime is currently carrying out in the Middle East and the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia also has capabilities that are of interest to Ukraine, and this cooperation can be mutually beneficial."