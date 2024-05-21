One dead, 30 injured after Singapore Airlines flight hits severe storm

One person has been killed and several others injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London that was hit by severe turbulence.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 pm, local time.

Flight SQ 321 was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members. In a statement, Singapore Airlines expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and announced that it was working with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers.

A team from the airline is being sent to Bangkok to offer further support.

Thai authorities have dispatched ambulances and emergency teams to Suvarnabhumi Airport. Singapore's Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat stated that the government would provide assistance to the passengers and their families. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the incident onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore," he posted on Facebook.

The exact cause of the turbulence remains unclear.