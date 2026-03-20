Missile shrapnel causes damage to home in central Israel | LIVE BLOG
Missile impact caused damage to a home in Rehovot, central Israel. No casualties were reported
Iran War Day 21: Iran launched five barrages toward Israel overnight, four of them toward the Jerusalem area, and the last one toward the northern region. There are no reports of casualties.
Following the series of launches, the IDF began a wave of strikes in Tehran against targets belonging to the Iranian regime. More updates from Thursday.
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
The IDF says it began striking Iranian regime targets in the area of Nur, east of Tehran
IDF confirms IRGC spokesman Mohammad Naini was killed in Israeli air force strike
DM Katz says Israel won't allow Syrian government to 'exploit' Iran war to harm the Druze: 'If necessary, we will attack with greater force' after attack on Syrian government infrastructure. READ MORE
Missile shrapnel causes damage to a home in Rehovot, central Israel; no casualties reported
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034919667362324567
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🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem, West Bank areas
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem, West Bank areas
Haifa's Bazan oil refinery says Thursday's Iranian missile strike damaged another piece of infrastructure; will take several days to repair
Esmail Ahmadi, a senior intelligence official in Iran’s Basij, has been killed - report
Iran's IRGC Spokesman Ali Mohammad Nani has been killed - state television
Naini, the spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, has been killed, according to Iranian state media on Friday.
This comes minutes after he was quoted outlining continued Iranian missile production despite the ongoing conflict.
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
IDF says it struck Syrian government military infrastructure in response to attack on Druze population in Suwayda
🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel, Jerusalem area
🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel, West Bank
Warning alerts activated in central Israel, West Bank from incoming missile launch detection
Iran attacks UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait in the span of 2 hours
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034817516489322612
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