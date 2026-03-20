Missile shrapnel causes damage to home in central Israel | LIVE BLOG

Missile impact caused damage to a home in Rehovot, central Israel. No casualties were reported

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Rehovot home missile impact site
Rehovot home missile impact siteMDA

Iran War Day 21: Iran launched five barrages toward Israel overnight, four of them toward the Jerusalem area, and the last one toward the northern region. There are no reports of casualties. 

Following the series of launches, the IDF began a wave of strikes in Tehran against targets belonging to the Iranian regime. More updates from Thursday.

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel

The IDF says it began striking Iranian regime targets in the area of Nur, east of Tehran

IDF confirms IRGC spokesman Mohammad Naini was killed in Israeli air force strike

DM Katz says Israel won't allow Syrian government to 'exploit' Iran war to harm the Druze: 'If necessary, we will attack with greater force' after attack on Syrian government infrastructure. READ MORE

Missile shrapnel causes damage to a home in Rehovot, central Israel; no casualties reported

https://x.com/i/web/status/2034919667362324567

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem, West Bank areas

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem, West Bank areas

Haifa's Bazan oil refinery says Thursday's Iranian missile strike damaged another piece of infrastructure; will take several days to repair

Esmail Ahmadi, a senior intelligence official in Iran’s Basij, has been killed - report

Iran's IRGC Spokesman Ali Mohammad Nani has been killed - state television

Naini, the spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, has been killed, according to Iranian state media on Friday. 

This comes minutes after he was quoted outlining continued Iranian missile production despite the ongoing conflict.

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel

IDF says it struck Syrian government military infrastructure in response to attack on Druze population in Suwayda

🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel

🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel, Jerusalem area

🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel, West Bank

Warning alerts activated in central Israel, West Bank from incoming missile launch detection

Iran attacks UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait in the span of 2 hours

https://x.com/i/web/status/2034817516489322612

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 1 comments

Comments