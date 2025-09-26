Palestinians organizing mass walkout during Netanyahu speech to UN General Assembly

The Palestinian Authority’s mission to the United Nations is encouraging countries to walk out on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his speech before the U.N. General Assembly speech on Friday, per a message viewed by i24NEWS.

“Palestine is reaching out to ask you to join the walkout by a majority of delegations” when “Israeli war criminal, Netanyahu, is set to speak,” the mission wrote. It encouraged states to “bring as many mission staff as possible” and once the global body’s president announces Netanyahu, “delegations should collectively walk out of the assembly.”

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told i24NEWS that he is aware of the Palestinian plan to fill the hall with junior staff, rather than senior diplomats, so “cameras capture a misleading and staged image of mass departure.”

“After a week filled with baseless accusations and incitement against Israel, the Palestinian representatives at the United Nations are once again resorting to theatrics,” he told i24NEWS. “These are not acts of diplomacy but cheap stunts designed to distract from the truth.”

The Israeli envoy added that “no stage-managed display can conceal the reality of Palestinian support for terror or prevent Israel from speaking the truth,” calling the Palestinian Authority delegation “adept at empty spectacle.”