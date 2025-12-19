Pentagon announces operation to eliminate Islamic State terrorists in Syria after deaths of 3 Americans

The Pentagon on Friday announced the start of an operation to “eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites” in Syria following the deaths of three U.S. citizens.

“This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on social media. "The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

“Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.”

Two National Guard members—who were among U.S. troops deployed in eastern Syria as part of a coalition fighting the Islamic State— and a civilian interpreter were killed last week in a jihadist attack in the Syrian desert.

According to a report in the New York Times the strikes on Friday were expected to last several hours.