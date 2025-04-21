Pope Francis passes away after months of lung issues

The Vatican announced in a statement that Pope Francis died on Monday morning at the age of 88. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced in a statement issued by the Vatican: "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," he said.

It should be noted that the pontiff, who suffered from severe pneumonia in both lungs that caused his death, spent about 15 minutes on Sunday in the Vatican square, walking around in his car blessing children and surrounded by a large number of guards.

Minutes before that, the Pope appeared on a movable chair without any assisted breathing apparatus or oxygen, on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, to give his blessings and traditional congratulations to the city and the world on the occasion of Easter. He turned to the believers, wishing his "brothers and sisters" a "Happy Easter!"

Since 2022, he has only appeared with either a cane or in a wheelchair. Since February, he has been hospitalized on several occassions due to his lung condition.

Francis's death sent the Catholic community worldwide into mourning, with world leaders offering words of comfort.

"I send my deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel - the Holy Land - on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis," said President Isaac Herzog on X. "A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world.

"He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect. I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also added his condolences, saying that he was "deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church."

"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis," said British King Charles. "Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he and his wife "are saddened to the news of Pope Francis' passing. We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May He rest in peace."