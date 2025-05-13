Pope Leo XIV seeks to strengthen dialogue with Jews

In a letter addressed to Rabbi Noam Marans, director of interreligious affairs of the American Jewish Committee, Pope Leo XIV expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the Catholic Church and the global Jewish community.

"Trusting in the assistance of the Almighty, I pledge to continue and strengthen the church’s dialogue and cooperation with the Jewish people in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council’s declaration 'Nostra Aetate,'" Leo said referring to a landmark declaration by the church in 1965 to reach out to cooperate with other religions. Nostra Aetate notably marked a historical turning point by rejecting the notion of collective Jewish guilt in the death of Jesus and encouraging dialogue with non-Christian religions. This declaration revolutionized Catholic-Jewish relations after centuries of persecution and mistrust.

The dialogue that developed in the following decades allowed John Paul II to become, in 1986, the first pope to visit a synagogue. During his speech in the main temple of Rome, he had referred to Jews as "our beloved elder brothers." A Vatican source confirmed that Rabbi Marans will attend the Pope's inauguration mass next Sunday, accompanied by a dozen other Jewish leaders from around the world. The presence of a representative of the Israeli government remains uncertain.

The papal outreach comes in a context of deteriorating relations between the Vatican and Israel since the onset of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The relations between the Holy See and the State of Israel, formalized by a "fundamental agreement" in 1993 followed by an exchange of ambassadors the following year, have deteriorated over the late Pope Francis's relations with Gazans and repeated calls for Israel to stop its war against Hamas, despite repeated condemnations of antisemitism.