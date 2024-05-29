President Lula recalls Brazilian ambassador from Israel

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has decided to recall Brazil's ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer, amid escalating diplomatic tensions over the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports, Ambassador Meyer will now represent Brazil at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

This decision comes after a series of inflammatory remarks by President Lula, who has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and likened the situation to the Holocaust. "What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war. This is genocide. It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a trained military against women and children. What is happening in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people has not happened at almost any other time in history. In fact, it only happened once; when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," Lula stated.

In response to these accusations, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned Ambassador Meyer for a formal reprimand at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem. During this meeting, Katz conveyed Israel's strong disapproval of Lula’s statements.

"We will not forgive and we will not forget: In my name and in the name of all citizens of Israel, tell President Lula that he is a persona non grata in Israel until he apologizes and retracts his statements," Katz told the ambassador.