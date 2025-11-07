President Trump officially announces Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that Kazakhstan, the largest country in Central Asia, will join the Abraham Accords.

“I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan," Trump wrote. "Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World. Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords."

"We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth — Real progress, real results. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

The move is widely seen as symbolic, as Kazakhstan has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992 and unlike the other Abraham Accord nations — Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates — is not in the Middle East.

Kazakhstan normalized its ties with Israel shortly after gaining independence following the breakup of the Soviet Union. The Muslim-majority Central Asian country is the ninth largest in the world by territory.