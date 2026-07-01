President Trump weighs return to all-out war with Iran, will stay committed to talks for now - report | LIVE BLOG

Technical talks with the Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani have been set for today for US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to meet with the Qatari PM. According to senior US officials who spoke with reporters, they are expected to continue regional dialogue on the MoU.

However, tensions are still palpable as Iran warns that it will close the Strait of Hormuz again unless the talks in Qatar guarantee Tehran sole control over the waterway. According to officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal, the Revolutionary Guard has reportedly told mediators it could close the passage again unless Doha talks guarantee Iran sole control of the waterway and halt US-backed shipping routes near Oman. However, it looks like talks in Qatar are not progressing as Iranian negotiator and Parliament speaker Bagher Ghalibaf stressed that Iran will not enter any further negotiations until the conditions outlined in the MoU are met. This includes the release of billions of dollars to Iran for economic relief. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY