In Switzerland, approximately a hundred pro-Palestinian students staged an occupation of the entrance hall of the Géopolis building at the University of Lausanne (UNIL) late Thursday afternoon.

According to reports from the Keystone-ATS news agency, the students called for an academic boycott of Israeli institutions and urged for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to the violence.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, dozens of pro-Palestinian students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the country's largest university, gathered in solidarity with similar protests occurring across colleges in the United States. Setting up tents outside the UNAM head office in Mexico City, the students adorned with flags and chanting slogans of "Long live free Palestine" demanded that the Mexican government sever diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel. 16 people were arrested while protesting at the University of New Mexico,

Valentino Pino, a 19-year-old philosophy student at UNAM, voiced the group's motivations, stating, "We are here to support Palestine, the people who are in Palestine, and the student camps in the United States." Jimena Rosas, 21, expressed hope that their protest would inspire a ripple effect, encouraging other universities in Mexico to join the cause. "Once people see that UNAM is beginning to mobilize, other universities should start as well," she remarked.