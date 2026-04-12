Putin offers Russian mediation between US and Iran

During the exchange, Putin emphasized his readiness to facilitate a political and diplomatic resolution, framing Russia’s involvement as a pursuit of a "just and lasting peace."

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Roman Artyukhin, the head of the treasury, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Roman Artyukhin, the head of the treasury, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.(Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a strategic pivot on Sunday, expressing his formal willingness to serve as a mediator in the Middle East conflict during a high-level telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. 

The Kremlin’s announcement comes at a critical juncture for the region, as diplomatic initiatives struggle to maintain the fragile stability established following Operation Roaring Lion.

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During the exchange, Putin emphasized his readiness to facilitate a political and diplomatic resolution, framing Russia’s involvement as a pursuit of a "just and lasting peace." 

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