Putin offers Russian mediation between US and Iran
During the exchange, Putin emphasized his readiness to facilitate a political and diplomatic resolution, framing Russia’s involvement as a pursuit of a "just and lasting peace."
Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a strategic pivot on Sunday, expressing his formal willingness to serve as a mediator in the Middle East conflict during a high-level telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The Kremlin’s announcement comes at a critical juncture for the region, as diplomatic initiatives struggle to maintain the fragile stability established following Operation Roaring Lion.
During the exchange, Putin emphasized his readiness to facilitate a political and diplomatic resolution, framing Russia’s involvement as a pursuit of a "just and lasting peace."