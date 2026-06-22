Qatar, Pakistan statement says ‘de-confliction cell’ to be created to end war in Lebanon, keep Strait open | LIVE BLOG

It was the first full day of in-person negotiations between the United States and Iran. On the American side, Vice President JD Vance led the delegation, and for Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led the delegation. The discussions seemed far from amicable, with the Iranians already halting talks and threatening not to return. This came after US President Trump threatened to bomb and even kidnap Iranian negotiators unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened, and if they don’t stop Hezbollah from attacking Israel. Despite Trump’s words, negotiations ultimately continued, concluding early this morning.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, the two sides have already made several agreements, which include the reduction of enrichment levels of Iran’s uranium stockpile and building deconfliction mechanisms to ensure the Strait will remain open and to enforce a ceasefire in Lebanon. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY