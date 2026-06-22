Qatar, Pakistan statement says ‘de-confliction cell’ to be created to end war in Lebanon, keep Strait open | LIVE BLOG
The US & Iran agreed to create the de-confliction cell between themselves and the Lebanese government, facilitated by the Mediators to ensure adherence of the termination of military action in Lebanon
It was the first full day of in-person negotiations between the United States and Iran. On the American side, Vice President JD Vance led the delegation, and for Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led the delegation. The discussions seemed far from amicable, with the Iranians already halting talks and threatening not to return. This came after US President Trump threatened to bomb and even kidnap Iranian negotiators unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened, and if they don’t stop Hezbollah from attacking Israel. Despite Trump’s words, negotiations ultimately continued, concluding early this morning.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, the two sides have already made several agreements, which include the reduction of enrichment levels of Iran’s uranium stockpile and building deconfliction mechanisms to ensure the Strait will remain open and to enforce a ceasefire in Lebanon. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
Iranian FM Araghchi confirms Qatar/Pakistan joint statement, confirms "major progress" to end war in Lebanon
Araghchi now say the first real test is the creation of 'de-confliction cells' in Lebanon
https://x.com/i/web/status/2068866564997206221
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Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad ibn Abd al-Rahman releases photograph of himself alongside US VP JD Vance and Jared Kushner ahead of the second day of talks
https://x.com/i/web/status/2068856739940676076
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