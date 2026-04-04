Report: Efforts by Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey to bring U.S., Iran to negotiating table ongoing

Mediators from Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are still working to bring the United States and Iran back to halt the war through diplomacy, the Associated Press reported Saturday citing two unnamed regional officials.

The report follows quotes from Pakistani diplomats who said that the gap between the sides was unbridgeable.

The regional powers are understood to be working on formulating a compromise to close the gap between the two sides' demands to stop the war and reopen the all-important Strait of Hormuz, according to the report.

The compromise envisioned by the mediators is said to include a cessation of hostilities that would buy time to work out a diplomatic settlement. The plan is that Pakistan host the talks.