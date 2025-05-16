Report: ICC's Khan goes on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct probe

Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan has stepped down temporarily as an investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct by United Nations investigators is nearing its final phase, Reuters reported on Friday citing sources from the international court.

Khan allegedly forced sexual intercourse upon a member of staff on multiple occasions, the Wall Street Journal reported last week, linking the allegations to Khan's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defense minister Yoav Gallant.

A statement is expected later today announcing that Khan is going on administrative leave, according to a source in the prosecutor’s office.