Report: Putin urges Iran to accept 'zero enrichment' nuclear deal with U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Iranian leadership that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal in which Iran is unable to enrich uranium, the Axios website reported on Saturday. The Russian strongman also relayed the message to his American counterpart, President Donald Trump, the report said.

Iranian news agency Tasnim issued a denial, citing an "informed source" as saying Putin had not sent any message to Iran in this regard.

Also on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that "Any negotiated solution must respect Iran's right to enrichment. No agreement without recognizing our right to enrichment. If negotiations occur, the only topic will be the nuclear program. No other issues, especially defense or military matters, will be on the agenda."