Report: Trump to host Syria's al-Sharaa at the White House on November 10

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will to visit Washington on November 10 to meet with U.S. President Trump at the White House, Axios reported citing U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

This would make the one-time jihadist the first Syrian leader to be granted a White House reception.

Al-Sharaa has already met with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month, becoming the first Syrian leader to take part in a UN high-level meeting in almost 60 years.

On Israel, Sharaa's oft-repeated line is that Damascus is "committed to dialogue" and to a 1974 disengagement agreement. "In response, Syria will use dialogue and diplomacy to overcome this crisis and pledge its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement," he has recently stated.