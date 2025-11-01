Report: Trump to host Syria's al-Sharaa at the White House on November 10

This would make the one-time jihadist the first Syrian leader to be accorded this reception

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Syrian President Al-Sharaa in the presence of the First Lady Melania on the sidelines of the UNGAPresidency of the Syrian Arab Republic

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will to visit Washington on November 10 to meet with U.S. President Trump at the White House, Axios reported citing U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

This would make the one-time jihadist the first Syrian leader to be granted a White House reception. 

Syrian Pres. Al-Sharaa meets Rubio alongside UNGA

Al-Sharaa has already met with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month, becoming the first Syrian leader to take part in a UN high-level meeting in almost 60 years. 

On Israel, Sharaa's oft-repeated line is that Damascus is "committed to dialogue" and to a 1974 disengagement agreement. "In response, Syria will use dialogue and diplomacy to overcome this crisis and pledge its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement," he has recently stated. 

