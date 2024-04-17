Russia Calls for deescalation after Iranian attack on Israel

In the midst of escalating tensions following Iran's attack on Israel, the Kremlin urged both nations to exercise restraint and work towards de-escalation in the Middle East.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for dialogue and moderation to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

"We are extremely concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region and we call on all countries in the region to exercise restraint. Further escalation is in no one’s interests," Peskov stated during a press briefing.

Highlighting Russia's ongoing engagement with both Iran and Israel, Peskov stressed the importance of constructive dialogue to mitigate the growing crisis in the region.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

In response to questions regarding whether Tehran had provided advance warning to Moscow about the strikes on Israel, Peskov declined to comment, stating, "I have nothing to say on the matter."

Peskov's comments come after Russia said it recognized the Iranian claim of acting in self-defense, following an alleged Israeli strike in Damascus which killed several high-ranking military officials at an embassy compound site used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).