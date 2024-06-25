Russia expects to sign comprehensive deal with Iran soon - report

Russia is expecting to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Iran in the "very near future," Russian deputy foreign minister Rudenko told RIA state news agency.

"We expect that this agreement will be signed in the very near future, as the work on the text is already close to completion. The point is to complete certain procedures that are associated with signing such documents," stated the official.

Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Earlier in June, Russia's foreign ministry said that work on the agreement was temporarily suspended, while Iran said there was no break in preparing the new pact. Later, both Iranian and Russian officials issued statements saying that final work on the agreement is in progress and reports about its suspension were exaggerated.

When asked about the Moscow-Tehran dialogue following the deadly attacks on a synagogue and a church in Russia's Dagestan that occurred earlier on Sunday, Rudenko stated: "I am confident that if such a need [to reach out to Iran for assistance in investigation] arises, our friends in Iran will provide us with the necessary assistance. As for our interaction in the counterterrorism sphere, it is successfully developing both through the special services and through the Security Council."

20 people were killed and at least 46 were wounded in the recent coordinated attacks in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan.