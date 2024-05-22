Russia likely launched counter space weapon into low Earth orbit - Pentagon

According to the United States assessment, Russia launched what is likely a counter space weapon last week that's now in the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite, confirmed on Tuesday Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

"What I'm tracking here is on May 16, as you highlighted, Russia launched a satellite into low Earth orbit that we that we assess is likely a counter space weapon presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit,” said Ryder when questioned by ABC News about the information released earlier on Tuesday by Robert Wood, deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

"Russia deployed this new counter space weapon into the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite," stressed Ryder. "And so assessments further indicate characteristics resembling previously deployed counter space payloads from 2019 and 2022."

He added that Pentagon will continue monitoring the situation. "Certainly, we would say that we have a responsibility to be ready to protect and defend the space domain and ensure continuous and uninterrupted support to the joint and combined force. And we'll continue to balance the need to protect our interests in space with our desire to preserve a stable and sustainable space environment."

When asked if the Russian space weapon posed a threat to the U.S. satellite, Ryder only responded: "Well, it's a counter space weapon in the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite."

Later on Wednesday, Russia dismissed the allegations.