Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership

The United Nations Security Council is poised to vote on Friday regarding the Palestinian Authority's request for full membership in the UN, a move that has sparked sharp reactions from Israel and the United States.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, condemned the expected vote, characterizing it as a "reward for terrorism."

Erdan criticized the Security Council for prioritizing discussions on Palestinian statehood while neglecting to address recent events, such as the October 7 massacre and the ongoing hostage situation.

"Investing time in promoting the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state at this juncture constitutes a huge reward for terrorism," Erdan stated, urging countries to consider the security implications of their vote.

Echoing similar sentiments, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasized the importance of direct negotiations between the parties to achieve an independent Palestinian state.

"We do not see that doing a resolution in the Security Council will necessarily get us to a place where we can find ... a two-state solution moving forward," Thomas-Greenfield remarked, highlighting the U.S. stance on the matter.

Currently, the Palestinians hold a non-member observer state status at the UN, a de facto recognition of statehood granted by the General Assembly in 2012. However, achieving full UN membership requires approval from the Security Council and then at least two-thirds of the General Assembly.

The impending Security Council vote underscores the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and differing approaches to resolving it. While the Palestinian Authority seeks international recognition through UN membership, Israel and the United States advocate for direct negotiations as the preferred path to a two-state solution.