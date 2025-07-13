Sinner makes history with first Wimbledon title, defeats Alcaraz in four sets

Recommended -

In a historic victory on Centre Court, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, defeating world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets: 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The win marks a career milestone for the 22-year-old, who is now the first Italian man to win Wimbledon and adds a fourth Grand Slam trophy to his collection.

The match, lasting nearly three hours, was the 13th career meeting between the two rising stars and the third in 2025.

With this win, Sinner narrows the head-to-head deficit to 5-8, avenging his Roland Garros semifinal loss to Alcaraz just a month ago. The Spaniard, who had held the Wimbledon crown for the past two years, was visibly frustrated after his streak was broken.

Sinner reached the final after a commanding win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. However, his journey to the trophy was not without drama. In the quarterfinals, he found himself down two sets against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, before Dimitrov was forced to retire with an injury, just as he appeared headed to victory. Though Sinner ultimately triumphed on merit, the rare turn of events added a twist to his path to glory.

Sinner, who is also the reigning US Open champion, now sets his sights on defending that title in September. With four Grand Slams to his name—just one behind Alcaraz—he continues to solidify his place as one of the dominant forces in men’s tennis and the centerpiece of a rivalry that is already shaping modern tennis history.