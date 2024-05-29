South African President chants controversial "From the river to the sea" slogan

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under intense scrutiny after chanting the slogan "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" at a campaign rally in Soweto.

This phrase, widely interpreted as a call for the eradication of Israel, has its origins in the Hamas charter, which advocates for the destruction of the Jewish state.

The incident occurred spontaneously during the rally, deviating from the planned agenda. Notably absent from the meeting was any mention of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas for nearly nine months, a deliberate omission according to the local Jewish community.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies condemned the president's actions, stating, "The call to wipe out all Jews from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea is tantamount to wiping out all Jews from Israel. This slogan calling for the destruction of the Jewish state has its origins in the Hamas charter, whose objective is to see Israel 'Judenfrei', empty of Jews (terminology used by the Nazis)."

In their press release, the Board expressed outrage over what they described as a "call for the extermination of Jews from their homeland" and the "elimination of the only Jewish state." They highlighted the hypocrisy of a head of state who professes commitment to a two-state solution yet chants a slogan aligned with genocidal aims. "How can a sitting president reject the international relations policies of his own government and his own party?" the statement questioned.