Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel participates, announces public broadcaster RTVE.

Spain has announced it will boycott the next Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete.

The decision was confirmed by RTVE, the Spanish public broadcaster responsible for selecting the country’s entry.

In a statement, RTVE declared that if the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, upholds the participation of Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Spain would withdraw from the competition for the first time in its history. The EBU is expected to decide on Israel’s status at its general assembly in December.

While several European countries have already voiced similar threats, Spain is the first member of the “Big Five” financial contributors to take such a stance.

The move follows remarks by Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun, who urged a boycott in response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Last May, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had also suggested Israel should be excluded, drawing a parallel with Russia’s ban after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Spain’s position is likely to increase pressure on the EBU, as Eurovision — with hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide — is widely regarded as a symbol of European cultural unity.