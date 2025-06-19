The Guardian justifies strike on Soroka Hospital: "it treats soldiers"

Recommended -

The British newspaper The Guardian published a live blog Thursday morning with updates on Iran’s missile barrage against Israel, including damage assessments and details from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

One of the initial updates cited unnamed Israeli sources, reporting that the hospital had been struck by a ballistic missile during Iran’s latest wave of attacks. Unverified social media footage allegedly showed scenes of chaos—dust-filled hallways, panicked civilians, and medical staff standing amid rubble outside the facility.

The Guardian noted there was no risk of hazardous material leakage. However, the final line of the report drew sharp criticism in Israeli media.

The outlet wrote: “In addition to serving the population of southern Israel, Soroka Hospital is known as a place that treats soldiers wounded in Gaza.”

While the statement is factually correct—Soroka has indeed treated numerous IDF soldiers during the current conflict, as well as civilians wounded in events like the Nova music festival massacre—Israeli commentators argue that the wording is misleading and potentially harmful. Critics say it implies military justification for targeting a civilian hospital, a type of attack widely condemned in other contexts, such as Israeli strikes on medical facilities in Gaza.

The phrasing, they argue, contributes to a narrative that could be interpreted as legitimizing the targeting of civilian infrastructure. The Guardian, already frequently accused by Israeli officials and media outlets of exhibiting bias in its Middle East coverage, is facing renewed scrutiny for its editorial choices in reporting this incident.