The world reacts to Trump's peace agreement

Around the world, people praised the deal brokered by US President Donald Trump to end the war and establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip — mainly over the return of the hostages.

Among others, Argentina's president Milei announced that following the agreement, he would recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee commented after the agreement, saying, "I am very proud to serve the United States and President Donald Trump, who is truly making peace! Many are those who love peace and even march for it. Few are those who actually make it happen. Trump is a maker of peace. Forget the Nobel Prize — the prize he deserves comes from above!"

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also celebrated the deal, saying, "I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Trump. I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in mediating this desperately needed breakthrough."

"I urge all parties concerned to fully comply with the terms of the agreement," he continuted. "All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured. The fighting must stop once and for all. Immediate and unhindered entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials to Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented as well, saying, "This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world, but especially by the hostages, their families, and the citizens of Gaza. The agreement must be implemented in full, without delay, and be accompanied by the immediate removal of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. We call on all parties to honor their commitments, to end the war, and to lay the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict."

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed "the agreement reached overnight for the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza, and the efforts of President Trump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators, to achieve this. I call on the parties to strictly adhere to its terms. This agreement must mark the end of the war and the opening of a political solution based on the two-state solution."

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei announced his nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, "in recognition of his outstanding contribution to international peace. Any other leader with such achievements would have received this long ago."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also commented, saying, "The agreement reached in Egypt for the implementation of the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan is extraordinary news that paves the way for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces according to agreed-upon lines."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated the breakthrough and all involved as well.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris also welcomed the announcement "warmly," adding, "My thoughts today are with the residents of Gaza, who have suffered so much, and with the hostages and their families."