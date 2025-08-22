'Time running out': With snapback sanctions looming, Iran FM talks to Europeans

Recommended -

After a joint phone call between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and French, British and German counterparts on Friday, on nuclear talks and sanctions, European officials warned that time was running out before the activation of the so-called "snapback" sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, also present at the meeting, wrote that “We just had an important call with our Iranian counterpart regarding the nuclear program and the sanctions against Iran that we are preparing to reapply. Time is running out. A new meeting will take place next week on this matter.”

A statement released on from Araghchi’s office said he called into question the three countries’ “legal and moral qualifications” to threaten to reinstate the sanctions, yet maintained talks would continue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, just as it acts authoritatively in self defense, has never abandoned the path of diplomacy and is ready for any diplomatic solution that guarantees the rights and interests of the Iranian people,” the statement said.

Tehran suspended negotiations with the U.S., which were aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions, after the U.S. and Israel struck its nuclear sites during the 12-day-war in June.

Since then, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been unable to access Iran's nuclear installations, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain essential.