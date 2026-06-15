Trump arrives at G7 summit with Iran deal in hand; what to expect at the three-day summit

US President Donald Trump arrived Monday in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit, touching down first in Geneva, Switzerland, before helicoptering to the French Alpine resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. Trump is attending his fifth G7 summit in person, and his first since the US-Iran war began.

Within hours of the President’s arrival, it was announced that the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran had been signed by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. A signing ceremony is still expected to take place on Friday in Geneva.

What to expect at the G7

Meanwhile at the G7, Trump's first official G7 meeting in France was with host President Emmanuel Macron, after which the two joined fellow G7 leaders for a working dinner. During their meeting, Macron spoke about the deal with Iran, calling it a very important matter for peace for the whole world. Macron also mentioned the war in Ukraine, hoping to work together to create a sustainable peace in eastern Europe.

Trump, this year, is expected to join bilateral meetings with Macron, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Who else is attending?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to arrive Tuesday for a working session on the war in Ukraine, though no one-on-one meeting with Trump is currently scheduled. Trump held separate phone calls Sunday with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Zelensky saying the two "agreed to discuss more during our meeting at the G7 summit."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to arrive. While it’s not known whether Carney will meet with Trump in Évian, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to connect on the summit’s sidelines.

The three-day summit includes France, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Guest nations include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Syria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.