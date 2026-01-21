Trump at Davos calls for talks on acquiring Greenland, says U.S. will not use force

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump addressed global leaders on Wednesday and reiterated his controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, while saying the United States would not use military force to do so. Trump called for “immediate negotiations” on the issue and framed Greenland’s strategic location as important for national and alliance security.

Trump said during his speech that “I won’t use force” to obtain Greenland, even though he described U.S. interest in the territory as essential and strategic. He told the audience that negotiations were the path forward, emphasizing that the request was “a very small ask” compared with U.S. contributions to NATO and collective security.

In his remarks, Trump also repeated claims about Greenland’s defense, asserting that “no nation or group of nations is in any position to secure Greenland other than the United States,” and stressed what he described as the island’s value in protecting the Western Hemisphere.

Trump’s comments have drawn attention from European and NATO allies, many of whom have rejected any transfer of sovereignty over Greenland. Denmark and Greenland have indicated they are open only to expanding U.S. presence, not sovereignty changes.

The president’s stance comes amid broader tensions over transatlantic relations at the forum. His remarks on Greenland formed part of a wider address that also touched on economic policies, NATO commitments, and global security priorities.

Trump’s call for negotiations follows historical references he made in Davos speeches to U.S. involvement in World War II and the strategic importance of the Arctic region, remarks that have renewed debate over territorial claims and alliance dynamics. "The U.S. saved Greenland and gave it back to Denmark after World War II," Trump said. "Denmark is ungrateful now," he added.

Trump also made a comment directed towards Hamas, saying "If they don't put down their weapons, ‘they’re going to be blown away."

