Trump claims Putin would release Evan Gershkovich if he wins election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that he would leverage his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Gershkovich has been detained in Russia on espionage charges since March 2023.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that Gershkovich would be released "almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office." He added, "Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do that for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!"

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

However, Trump did not provide evidence of any communication with Putin or grounds for his confidence that the Russian leader would agree to the release.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "Here, Putin has naturally not had contacts with Donald Trump," and emphasized that negotiations concerning detained individuals should be conducted privately, as "the only way they can be effective."

Gershkovich, 32, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal and the son of Jewish refugees from the Soviet Union, was arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service while on a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg.

He has been held at Lefortovo prison, known for its severe conditions. Both Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government deny the espionage allegations, for which Russian authorities have not provided evidence.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Previously, Putin hinted at the possibility of freeing Gershkovich in exchange for a Russian imprisoned in Germany for murder. This suggestion has not advanced into formal negotiations.

Trump's statement comes amid his ongoing campaign to defeat President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election.

During his presidency from 2017 to 2021, Trump often expressed admiration for Putin and was criticized for not condemning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.