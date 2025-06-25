Trump claims win at NATO summit as allies ramp up defense spending

Recommended -

US President Donald Trump hailed his achievements at the NATO summit held in the Netherlands on Wednesday, particularly the commitment by allies to ramp up defense spending.

After years of criticism leveled against the alliance over Europe and other allies spending significantly less than the United States, Trump was apparently satisfied with the "royal treatment" he was given at the meeting, which included meeting members of the Dutch royal family.

Trump singled out Spain for insisting on remaining at 2 percent of its GDP, instead of agreeing to 5 percent like other countries in the alliance. He said that, despite liking Spain, they would pay in trade.

Regarding the US strike on the Fordow nuclear facility and other sites in Iran, Trump reiterated that the nuclear program had been "obliterated."

"The war actually ended when we hit the nuclear facilities," he added, referring to the 12-day confict that began as Israel struck Iran's nuclear sites.

Trump also continued his attack on CNN and the New York Times, which published reports that the destruction at Iranian nuclear facilities only set back the Islamic Republic's nuclear program by several months.

He cited an Israeli Atomic Energy Commission assessment that said that the program had been set back by "many years," as well as an Iranian foreign ministry statement that said the facilities had been "badly damaged." The New York Times and CNN, Trump said, had focused on a preliminary assessment that said the facilities may have been badly damaged or have sustained only minor damage, choosing to assume that only superficial damage had been done.

Trump also said that he believed that the enriched uranium had remained at Fordow and therefore was also destroyed instead of having been moved, as some reports have suggested.

"We think we hit them so hard and so fast that they didn’t get to move," he said. "I don't see them getting back involved in the nuclear business anymore."

As far as continued sanctions on the Islamic Republic, he indicated that Iran would have to sell oil to make enough money to rebuild, and that the US would not stand in its way.