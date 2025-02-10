Trump commits to 'buying & owning Gaza,' denies Gazans' right of return

US President Donald Trump said that he is "committed to buying and owning Gaza" on Sunday, reiterating his controversial call.

"As far as us rebuilding it we may give it to other states in the Middle East," he said to reporters while traveling to the see the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Air Force One.

Trump added that "it's a big mistake to allow people, the Palestinians or the people living in Gaza, to go back yet another time – and we don't want Hamas going back

Gaza." He also said that "they have no alternative; they don't want to go back" to Gaza.

Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab countries have condemned his calls for Palestinians to be relocated to these countries, with Jordan even saying Israel opening up its borders to force Palestinians to cross would be a "casus belli."

Israeli officials, meanwhile, have indicated that any transfer would be voluntary.