UAE: 12 people injured, one seriously and the rest moderately, from debris following an interception of an Iranian attack in Abu Dhabi

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to a fire at the UAE’s Habshan gas complex caused by debris following the successful interception of an Iranian attack, the second such incident in two weeks, the Abu Dhabi Media Office says. Operations at the facility have been suspended, and no injuries were reported at the site.

Earlier today, Emirati authorities confirmed that 12 people were injured from debris in the Ajban area after the interception, including six Nepali nationals and five Indian nationals with minor to moderate injuries, and one Nepali national with serious injuries.

The UAE said its forces engaged 18 Iranian ballistic missiles, 47 drones, and four cruise missiles during the attacks. Authorities continue to assess the situation and manage safety at affected areas.