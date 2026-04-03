Several impact sites reported in central Israel from Iranian ballistic missile with cluster warhead | LIVE BLOG
No early reports of casualties from the latest Iranian attack
Iran War Day 35: US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran Friday morning, saying: US "hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then electric power plants! New regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, fast!"
The Secretary of Defense also dismissed the US Army Chief of Staff. Meanwhile, multiple impact sites were reported across the country, without injuries, after Iran launched a cluster warhead missile toward central Israel. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
Several impact sites reported in central Israel from Iranian ballistic missile with cluster warhead; no early reports of casualties
Some 10 Hezbollah rockets intercepted or fell in open terrain in northern Israel
IDF says it completed over 70 strikes in western, central Iran targeting ballistic missile launch sites, unmanned aerial vehicles
"The IDF continues to strike the firepower and defense infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime throughout Iran.
Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed over 70 strikes in central and western Iran, against dozens of targets belonging to the Iranian regime.
Among the targeted infrastructure sites were launch sites storing ballistic missile launchers threatening the State of Israel, sites storing UAVs belonging to the Air Force of the IRGC, and air defense system facilities."
IDF says it's carrying out strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Beirut
UAE: 12 people injured, one seriously and the rest moderately, from debris following an interception of an Iranian attack in Abu Dhabi
Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to a fire at the UAE’s Habshan gas complex caused by debris following the successful interception of an Iranian attack, the second such incident in two weeks, the Abu Dhabi Media Office says. Operations at the facility have been suspended, and no injuries were reported at the site.
Earlier today, Emirati authorities confirmed that 12 people were injured from debris in the Ajban area after the interception, including six Nepali nationals and five Indian nationals with minor to moderate injuries, and one Nepali national with serious injuries.
The UAE said its forces engaged 18 Iranian ballistic missiles, 47 drones, and four cruise missiles during the attacks. Authorities continue to assess the situation and manage safety at affected areas.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
UAE's gas complex hit by debris from Iranian attack
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Captured Hezbollah operatives questioned by IDF in southern Lebanon
IDF says Radwan Force terrorists were apprehended during targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon and transferred to Unit 504 for questioning.
According to the investigation, Hezbollah operatives reported joining the fighting to “avenge Sayyed Ali Khamenei” and described low morale, with many saying they had no strength to fight and were acting against their will.
IDF eliminates armed Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon strike
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Impacts in northern Israel's Kiryat Ata, Haifa following Iranian missile attack; one injured lightly
One 79-year-old man was lightly injured after being hit by debris in Kiryat Ata
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Kuwait desalination plant hit by Iran attack
A Kuwaiti power and water desalination plant was targeted Friday morning by an Iranian attack, causing material damage to some of the plant’s components, the Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy Ministry said.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel, Haifa area from Iranian barrage
IDF reports strikes, ground operations in southern Lebanon
The IDF says its operations in southern Lebanon over the past month have eliminated approximately 1,000 terrorists and struck more than 3,500 targets. The 91st, 146th, 36th, and 162nd Divisions conducted targeted ground operations alongside air, sea, and land strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure, weapons storage, launch positions, and command centers.
Key attacks included financial sites of the “Al-Qard al-Hasan” Association and five central bridges used to transfer weapons and forces from north to south Lebanon. The IDF says these strikes significantly disrupted Hezbollah’s capabilities and financing.
Former Israeli police interpreter indicted for espionage after allegedly relaying sensitive data to hostile entity via Al-Jazeera referral READ MORE
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel