Trump: Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly, we're gonna have to see what that deal is

Speaking to reporters on Friday aboard the Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump said the indirect talks in Oman with Oman went well, and that Iran wants to make a deal "very badly."

"We likewise had very good talks on Iran. Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly. We have to see what that deal is," he said.

"But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly, as they should. Last time, they decided maybe not to do it, but I think they probably feel differently. We'll see what the deal is. It'll be different than last time. And we have a big armada. We have a big fleet heading in that direction. It'll be there pretty soon. So we'll see how that works out.”

Reports from Oman said that while the talks went well, neither of the sides was willing to move from its initial positions, with Iran refusing to contemplate ending its uranium enrichment program, which is a key U.S. demand.