Trump: Israel to transfer control of Gaza over to US after war over

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel will transfer control of the Gaza Strip to the United States after the fighting is concluded.

Trump stirred a storm after saying he wanted the US to "own" Gaza and rebuild it, using funds from wealthy partners in the Middle East, while holding a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Writing on his Truth social platform, Trump said that by the time control is in American hands, "The Palestinians, people like [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region."

This reflects Trump's plan for the Gazans to be recolated so that the territory can be rebuilt, which has been panned by Arab countries.

"They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free," Trump said. "The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."

Regarding the prospect of deploying the military in Gaza to secure it while rebuilding efforts commence, Trump said that "no soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim addressed Trump's plan, which has been widely lauded by leaders in the Israeli government – and panned internationally.

"Trump's statements are totally unacceptable, Gaza belongs to its people and they will not leave it," he told the Saudi Al Arabiya.