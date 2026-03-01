Trump: Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday, on the heels of Israeli confirmation.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that the killing represented "not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS."

The Ayatollah "was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," Trump wrote.

Israel and U.S. launched aerial strikes on facilities and officials within the Islamic regime on Saturday morning, killing several of the top IRGC commanders and Iran's defense minister, among others.

"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us," he further added.

"As I said last night, 'Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!' Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves. That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated."