Sirens were sounded overnight into Sunday in southern and northern Israel due to launched from Iran. No casualties were reported in the incidents. Trump published footage of strikes in Tehran and wrote that 'Most of Iran's military leaders have been terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran.'

Saturday night, the death of Staff Sergeant Guy Luder, 21, from Yuvalim was cleared for publication. Luder was a fighter in the elite Maglan unit. He was killed from friendly fire in southern Lebanon where another fighter was seriously wounded in the incident. Read more from Saturday