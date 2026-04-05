Direct impact in Haifa: 7 story building hit by ballistic missile from Iran | LIVE BLOG
At least four people were injured, including one seriously and one child lightly wounded, after an Iranian missile attack struck northern Israel. People feared to be trapped under rubble
Sirens were sounded overnight into Sunday in southern and northern Israel due to launched from Iran. No casualties were reported in the incidents. Trump published footage of strikes in Tehran and wrote that 'Most of Iran's military leaders have been terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran.'
Saturday night, the death of Staff Sergeant Guy Luder, 21, from Yuvalim was cleared for publication. Luder was a fighter in the elite Maglan unit. He was killed from friendly fire in southern Lebanon where another fighter was seriously wounded in the incident. Read more from Saturday
Haifa: The search continues; the army is investigating a failed interception
More than five hours after an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Haifa, search and rescue teams from the Home Front Command are continuing their operations to find four people trapped under the rubble. The army says rescuers are deploying advanced equipment and various technological resources to locate the victims as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has launched an investigation into the failed missile interception. According to military officials, several attempts were made to neutralize the projectile, but without success, as defense systems failed to intercept it before impact.
Haifa: Several injured after missile strike, people trapped under rubble
A large number of rescue workers responded to a massive response in Haifa following an Iranian missile strike in northern Israel. According to Magen David Adom (MDA), four people were treated at the scene, including an approximately 82-year-old man in serious condition after being struck by falling debris, and three others with minor injuries from shrapnel and the blast.
Four additional people were treated for anxiety. On the ground, teams described a scene of significant destruction, with a multi-story building heavily damaged. Residents reported people trapped under the rubble, particularly on the lower floors. Rescuers managed to free the most seriously injured victim by manually moving concrete blocks before evacuating him to the hospital in a mobile intensive care unit. He was conscious but in critical condition. A significant rescue operation remains underway to continue the search and provide assistance to any other potential victims.
Missile shrapnel impacts reported in Haifa, no injuries reported
After latest Iranian missile attack on northern Israel, shrapnel causes damage to multiple sites; no injuries reported
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040812593359552530
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in southern Israel from an Iranian missile attack
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel from an Iranian missile attack
US-Iran deal could happen as soon as Monday, Trump says to media, as ‘Iran is negotiating now’
Paramedics are treating 6 people in mild condition after rocket from Lebanon impacts Deir al-Asad in Galilee
Six people sustained minor injuries after a rocket fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah struck the town of Deir al-Asad in northern Israel. According to Magen David Adom, the victims were injured by the blast, while several others were treated for anxiety attacks.
Netanyahu praises Trump after US pilot rescue
Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald J. Trump following the successful rescue of an American pilot, calling it a powerful example of courage and resolve by “free societies” against terror. Netanyahu emphasized the shared U.S.-Israel principle that “no one is left behind,” referencing Israel’s own history of high-risk rescue missions and personal ties to such operations. He praised Trump’s “decisive leadership” in securing what he described as a major victory for the United States.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040767908511461799
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Trump threatens Iran: ‘Open the Fuckin’ Strait or else you will be in living Hell; Tuesday will be Power Plant and Bridge day, all in one
Trump posts threat to Iran on Truth Social warning Tehran of imminent consequences if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one… There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump wrote, alongside a blunt ultimatum demanding action or “Hell.”
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040766116641849537
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IDF: At least 165 Hezbollah rockets landed on or near UN positions in Lebanon
The Israeli army claims that approximately 165 rockets fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization since the start of Operation Lion's Roar have landed on or in the immediate vicinity of positions held by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). According to the IDF, Hezbollah is exploiting the proximity of UNIFIL bases to launch attacks against Israel, in violation of international law and endangering international forces deployed in the area. The Israeli army also emphasizes that it is maintaining a coordination mechanism with UNIFIL units present in the region despite the ongoing fighting in southern Lebanon.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Israeli commando units Shaldag and Sayeret Matkal were involved in US pilot rescue mission in Iran - Israeli source to Iran International
Initial assessment: Iranian missile landed in open area in southern Israel; no damage and injuries at industrial zone
Impact reported at Ne'ot Hovav industrial zone in southern Israel following recent Iranian missile barrage
IDF: Search and rescue forces are on their way to a site in southern Israel where reports of impact have been received. The public is requested to avoid gathering in these areas.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040744040417681820
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in southern Israel's Negev region, Gaza Envelope
Egypt says it held calls with Iran, US to discuss regional de-escalation
Egypt's Forein Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate calls to discuss proposals for regional de-escalation with US Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
Oman and Iran are holding talks on enabling safe Strait of Hormuz transit flow amid regional tensions - report
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel