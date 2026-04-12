Trump on Iran talks: 'I don't care if they come back or not; Iran will NOT have a nuclear weapon' | LIVE BLOG
CENTCOM announces naval blockade on Iran effective 10 am ET • Sirens sound overnight in northern Israel • Iran FM: “Enmity begets enmity”
US Central Command said it will begin implementing a naval blockade on Monday at 10 am ET, targeting all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports. The measure will apply to vessels of all nations operating in Iranian coastal areas across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman while maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for ships traveling to and from non-Iranian ports. Commercial mariners have been advised to monitor official notices and maintain contact with US naval forces in the area.
Donald Trump confirmed the move, linking it to stalled nuclear negotiations with Tehran. “I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine,” he said, adding, “Iran will NOT have a nuclear weapon.” Trump also stated the blockade aims to prevent Iran from exporting oil, saying, “Other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil, and that will be very effective.”
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
Following Trump announcement, CENTCOM to begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on Monday at 10AM ET
https://x.com/i/web/status/2043498689512034794
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US weighing further military options after talks collapse - report
US President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering resuming limited military strikes in Iran alongside the planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of talks in Pakistan, according to a WSJ report citing officials familiar with the matter.
Officials say broader military action is viewed as less likely, while other options include a temporary blockade and increased allied involvement in securing maritime traffic. Trump is also said to remain open to a diplomatic solution, even as he has threatened further action against Iranian infrastructure.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Iranian FM following collapse of talks: "Enmity begets enmity"
https://x.com/i/web/status/2043441805270696045
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel