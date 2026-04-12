US Central Command said it will begin implementing a naval blockade on Monday at 10 am ET, targeting all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports. The measure will apply to vessels of all nations operating in Iranian coastal areas across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman while maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for ships traveling to and from non-Iranian ports. Commercial mariners have been advised to monitor official notices and maintain contact with US naval forces in the area.

Donald Trump confirmed the move, linking it to stalled nuclear negotiations with Tehran. “I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine,” he said, adding, “Iran will NOT have a nuclear weapon.” Trump also stated the blockade aims to prevent Iran from exporting oil, saying, “Other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil, and that will be very effective.”