After war of words with Medvedev, Trump orders 2 nuclear subs 'to be positioned in appropriate regions'

'I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that'

Donald Trump
Donald TrumpASSOCIATED PRESS/AP

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved to the "appropriate regions" in response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

