Trump pauses US op. to guide ships through Hormuz, ‘great progress’ made with Iran | LIVE BLOG

Trump pauses US operation to guide ships through Strait of Hormuz, saying ‘great progress’ made toward agreement with Iran

President Trump announced today that Project Freedom—the military-escorted movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz—will be paused effective immediately. This decision comes at the request of Pakistan and several international allies following a period of "tremendous military success" during the campaign against the Iranian regime.

Despite the temporary suspension of Project Freedom’s escort maneuvers, Trump emphasized that the broader naval blockade remains in full force and effect. The administration stated that this diplomatic window is a direct result of military pressure, signaling a potential conclusion to the high-stakes maritime standoff.