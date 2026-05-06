Trump pauses US op. to guide ships through Hormuz, ‘great progress’ made with Iran | LIVE BLOG
Despite the suspension of Project Freedom’s escort maneuvers, Trump emphasized that the broader naval blockade remains in full force and effect
The UAE Ministry of Defense continued to engage in a series of missile and drone attacks yesterday. Officials state that the explosions and loud sounds reported across various regions are the result of successful interceptions of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) originating from Iran.
Tehran has simultaneously moved to tighten its grip on regional maritime traffic. Iranian state media announced the establishment of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a new regulatory body that requires all vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to submit permit requests and follow designated Iranian corridors. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
Netanyahu and UAE President condemn Iranian aggression during high-level call - report
Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly held a phone call with the President of the United Arab Emirates early Wednesday to address the escalating regional conflict. According to reports from Reuters, Netanyahu issued a sharp condemnation of recent Iranian drone and missile strikes, emphasizing the need for regional cooperation against Tehran's destabilizing actions.
US pushes for Netanyahu-Aoun summit despite Hezbollah provocations
The United States reaffirmed its support on Tuesday for a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Lebanese President Aoun, framing direct dialogue as the essential path to regional stability. A State Department official emphasized that President Trump views face-to-face engagement as the most effective mechanism for securing a "swift and lasting" peace agreement between the neighboring nations.
US President "caved following the threats of the Islamic Republic," claims Iranian media
In response to Trump's declaration, the Iranian state-affiliated outlets Tasnim and Fars characterized the move as a retreat, asserting that the US President "buckled under the pressure of the Islamic Republic’s threats."
Trump pauses US operation to guide ships through Strait of Hormuz, saying ‘great progress’ made toward agreement with Iran
President Trump announced today that Project Freedom—the military-escorted movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz—will be paused effective immediately. This decision comes at the request of Pakistan and several international allies following a period of "tremendous military success" during the campaign against the Iranian regime.
Despite the temporary suspension of Project Freedom’s escort maneuvers, Trump emphasized that the broader naval blockade remains in full force and effect. The administration stated that this diplomatic window is a direct result of military pressure, signaling a potential conclusion to the high-stakes maritime standoff.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2051867526607392810
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