Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace' could be the beginning of 'another kind of UN' as over 50 leaders invited - Western diplomats

With his Gaza peace board, U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be building an international organization whose remit will go beyond resolving the crisis of the Palestinian enclave, perhaps "a kind of another UN," Western diplomats told i24NEWS on Saturday. Leaders of more than 50 countries have been invited to serve as members of the Peace Board, i24NEWS understands.

On Friday, the White House unveiled two senior executive bodies tasked with governance of Gaza, to be staffed with the likes of former British PM Tony Blaire and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Earlier on Saturday, Argentinian President Javier Milei revealed that he too was invited by Trump to join the “Board of Peace."

Sharing an image of the invitation letter, Milei wrote on X that it would be “an honor” to participate in the initiative which is chaired by Trump.