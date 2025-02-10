Trump says hostages 'looked like Holocaust survivors'

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the hostages returning from the Gaza Strip "looked like Holocaust survivors – they were in horrible condition... they look like they haven't had a meal in a month."

Trump said he watched the return of Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi, who were exchanged for more than 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

"They were emaciated," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "It looked like many years ago, the Holocaust survivors, and I don't know how much longer we can take that when I watch that."

Despite the deal, he said that "at some point we're going to lose our patience."

"I know we have a deal," Trump said, "where we're supposed to get [the hostages] they dribble in and keep dribbling in, but they are in really bad shape. They have been treated brutally horribly, even the ones that came out earlier, they were in a little bit better shape but mentally they were treated so badly."

Trump also spoke about his plans for the rebuilding of Gaza, saying that the US is "committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back."