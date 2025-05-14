Trump says his people deserve 'most credit' for Edan Alexander's release

US President Donald Trump addressed the release of American-Israeli Edan Alexander on Wednesday, telling reporters on Air Force One that his administration deserves '"maybe the most credit" for getting Alexander out alive.

Trump said while Israel deserves "a lot of credit," he added: "My people deserve a lot of credit." Alexander "wouldn't be there if it weren't for us, he wouldn't be living right now. Probably none of the hostages would be living right now."

"We got Edan out," he added. "Was great. His family was so thankful. We did a good job with that. will continue to do it.

Trump spoke to reporters as he is on a visit to the Middle East, en route to Qatar after visiting Saudi Arabia. Regarding skipping over Israel on the trip, he said it was still good for Israel.

"No, this is good for Israel having a relationship like I have with these countries, the Middle Eastern countries, essentially all of them. Uh well, I think it's very good for Israel," he said.