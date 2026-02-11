Iran says it is ready for nuclear inspections but rejects any "excessive demands"

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian stated that his country was willing to accept "any verification" of its nuclear program to demonstrate its peaceful nature, while asserting that Tehran is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. Speaking in Tehran's Azadi Square on the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, amid US military threats and renewed talks with Washington, he nevertheless warned that Iran "would not yield to excessive demands." According to him, the Islamic Republic will continue dialogue, particularly with neighboring countries, to promote regional peace and stability, while rejecting any form of aggression.