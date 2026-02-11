Netanyahu-Trump meeting on Iran, Gaza begins at the White House | LIVE BLOG
Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with US Secretary of State Rubio ahead of the Trump meeting, signing as a Board of Peace member
Netanyahu arrives at the White House for Trump meeting
Hamas head meets with Iranian top security official in Qatar
Iranian regime supporters commemorate anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
🔴 US VP Vance: ‘If the Iranians want to overthrow the regime, that’s up to them; we are focused on nuclear weapons’
Gaza: IDF eliminates Basel Himouni, terrorist behind Be’er Sheva bus attacks that murdered 16 Israeli civilians
Israeli forces have eliminated Basel Himouni, the terrorist responsible for the deadly Be’er Sheva bus attacks in which 16 Israeli civilians were killed. Officials said the operation closes a long-standing manhunt for one of the most lethal attackers targeting civilians in southern Israel.
Iran says it is ready for nuclear inspections but rejects any "excessive demands"
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian stated that his country was willing to accept "any verification" of its nuclear program to demonstrate its peaceful nature, while asserting that Tehran is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. Speaking in Tehran's Azadi Square on the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, amid US military threats and renewed talks with Washington, he nevertheless warned that Iran "would not yield to excessive demands." According to him, the Islamic Republic will continue dialogue, particularly with neighboring countries, to promote regional peace and stability, while rejecting any form of aggression.
Herzog meets Australian PM Albanese: “Our relations must reach a new and better point”
President Isaac Herzog met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his visit to Canberra, emphasizing the strength of Israel-Australia ties beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Our relations must reach a new and better point,” Herzog said, while Albanese praised Israel’s support for the Australian Jewish community after recent attacks and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to peace in the Middle East.
Australia calls for prosecutions after the death of an aid worker in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he has asked Israel to launch criminal proceedings following a 2024 IDF airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people, including an Australian aid worker. The incident, which drew widespread international condemnation and strained relations between Canberra and Jerusalem, concerns an attack on April 1, 2024, against a convoy belonging to the NGO World Central Kitchen
Report: US’s Gaza plan demands Hamas surrender all weapons capable of striking Israel, allows limited arms to remain
US's Gaza draft plan would require Hamas to surrender all weapons capable of striking Israel, while allowing the group to retain limited small arms in the initial phase, according to officials familiar with the proposal to the New York Times. The plan is expected to be presented to Hamas in the coming weeks by an American-led team that includes Jared Kushner, U.S. peace envoy Steve Witkoff, and former UN official Nickolay Mladenov.
Netanyahu scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Rubio before meeting with President Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday morning, the State Department announced. The meeting, scheduled to take place at Blair House, will be two hours before his departure for the White House, where he is to meet with President Trump. According to the White House, the meeting between the two leaders will be held behind closed doors, although journalists are sometimes permitted to ask questions at the last minute during such events.
US President Trump: "The Iranians would be stupid not to reach an agreement"
"A huge fleet is currently heading towards Iran. I think they want to make a deal," Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business . "I think they'd be stupid not to. We destroyed their nuclear facility last time, and we'll see if we destroy others this time..."
