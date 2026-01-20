Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French wine after Macron rejects Gaza Board of Peace invite

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at French President Emmanuel Macron after France declined to take part in Washington’s proposed Peace Council, an initiative tied to the next phase of the Gaza process.

Speaking to reporters, Trump reacted dismissively to the French position, questioning Macron’s political standing and downplaying the significance of Paris’ refusal.

“Nobody wants him,” Trump said sarcastically, adding that Macron “won’t be in office much longer,” suggesting the decision was ultimately irrelevant.

The president then escalated his response by floating the possibility of economic retaliation, threatening steep tariffs on French wine and champagne. “We’ll put 200% tariffs on French wine and he’ll join us,” Trump said, before adding that participation was not mandatory.

France’s rejection marks a critical moment for the American-led Peace Council, which is intended to oversee the second phase of the Gaza framework.

The Élysée Palace has defended the decision, arguing that the council’s mandate extends far beyond Gaza and risks undermining existing United Nations structures and principles.

Western diplomatic sources say France is the first major European country to formally step away from the initiative, raising concerns in Brussels and other European capitals.

According to multiple senior diplomats, there is growing unease over the personalized nature of the council, the absence of clear governance or accountability mechanisms, and the proposed inclusion of controversial leaders such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One senior diplomatic official described the initiative as a “one-man show,” questioning whether European governments could realistically join a body that lacks institutional grounding or international oversight.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims that the Peace Council would be a “legendary” forum that world leaders would rush to join, the French refusal — and the sharp exchange that followed — underscores the controversy surrounding the proposal.