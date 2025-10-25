Trump to meet Qatar’s Emir Al-Thani en route to Malaysia

Trump will meet with the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar who will board AF1 at the next refueling stop at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, July 9, 2019
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, July 9, 2019(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar’s Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official said on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would join Trump in Qatar, the official added. The meeting is expected to be closed to press.

"Qatar has been fighting to keep Hamas": @hahussain

Qatar, a Major Non-NATO Ally and host of the largest American military base in the region, is also an ally and sponsor of Hamas, the jihadist Palestinian group sworn to Israel's destruction that, on October 7, 2023, led the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. 

