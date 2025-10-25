Trump to meet Qatar’s Emir Al-Thani en route to Malaysia

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar’s Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official said on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would join Trump in Qatar, the official added. The meeting is expected to be closed to press.

Qatar, a Major Non-NATO Ally and host of the largest American military base in the region, is also an ally and sponsor of Hamas, the jihadist Palestinian group sworn to Israel's destruction that, on October 7, 2023, led the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.