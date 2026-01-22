Trump signs Gaza Board of Peace charter in Davos | LIVE UPDATES
US President Donald Trump is set to unveil his “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an initiative aimed at resolving international conflicts and overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction.
The announcement will introduce the board’s first charter and outline plans for permanent membership.
WATCH i24NEWS SPECIAL EDITION: US President Donald Trump is set to formally announce the first charter of Gaza's Board of Peace
Israeli President Herzog voices concern for Druze in Syria at Davos
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Isaac Herzog highlighted the plight of the Druze community in Syria, calling attention to reports of sexual violence and severe torture under the Assad regime. “The fall of the Assad regime is an example of people's disgust with oppression,” Herzog said, adding that Israel is closely monitoring the situation and emphasizing the need for stable policing and cooperation to protect vulnerable communities.
The United Kingdom will not sign Donald Trump's Peace Council treaty in Davos
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the UK would not sign the peace treaty proposed by Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, today. The signing ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Ukraine's chief negotiator says he met with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Davos
Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, says he met with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is currently taking place. Umerov wrote on Telegram that the meeting focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and a post-war recovery plan. He added that a Ukrainian delegation also met with representatives of the US investment firm BlackRock, which is involved in the country's reconstruction efforts.
US President Trump confirms Russia's participation in his Peace Council with President Putin
US President Donald Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted his invitation to join the Peace Council. "There are some controversial people among the members, but they are people who get the job done. They are people who have considerable influence," Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We want all countries to be led by people who have control and power." "If I only brought in novices, there wouldn't be much to accomplish. So he was invited and he accepted," the US president continued, referring to Putin. The Peace Council "will do a lot of work that should have been done by the United Nations, and we will work with the United Nations," he added.
Greenland: "There is still much to be done," says the NATO chief after his meeting with Trump
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told AFP on Wednesday that much remained to be done in Greenland, after US President Donald Trump announced a framework agreement aimed at easing tensions following their talks. "I think tonight's meeting was very productive. But there is still much to be done," Rutte said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.