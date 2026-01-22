US President Trump confirms Russia's participation in his Peace Council with President Putin

US President Donald Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted his invitation to join the Peace Council. "There are some controversial people among the members, but they are people who get the job done. They are people who have considerable influence," Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We want all countries to be led by people who have control and power." "If I only brought in novices, there wouldn't be much to accomplish. So he was invited and he accepted," the US president continued, referring to Putin. The Peace Council "will do a lot of work that should have been done by the United Nations, and we will work with the United Nations," he added.