Trump to set off on tour to finalize his plan for "Peace in the Middle East"

U.S. President Trump is set to take off for his "historic" tour to finalize his peace proposal, speak at the Israeli Knesset, and attend an international summit with about 20 world leaders in Egypt over the second phase of his plan.

According to Trump, this is not only an important moment in history for Gaza, but is an agreement that can be a catalyst of change for the entire region.

"They're all tired of fighting... Gaza is very important, but this is beyond Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East — and it is a beautiful thing," the President said to the press at the White House in the days before his departure.

The Trump administration publicized the president's Middle East tour schedule to X.

According to the itinerary, he will first meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Knesset, followed by the hostage families, before addressing the rest of its members.

"It's a great deal for Israel, but it's a great deal for everybody... on Monday, the hostages come back... I'll be going to Israel, I'll be speaking at the Knesset early on, and then, I'm also going to Egypt... Everybody wants this deal to happen," he said on Saturday.

Then, he will continue to Egypt to attend the summit and signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered peace deal in Sharm el-Sheikh before departing back to the U.S.

His visit to the region will be brief but nonetheless eventful and momentous.

Here is a breakdown of the president's schedule:

Sunday:

10:30 PM Take off from the United States (Local time)

Monday:

9:20 AM Landing in Israel

10:15 AM Meeting with Netanyahu in his office at the Knesset

10:45 AM Meeting with the families of the hostages

11:00 AM Speech before the Knesset along with Netanyahu, the Speaker of the Knesset, and the Chairman of the Opposition

1:00 PM Departure to Sharm el-Sheikh

2:30 PM Summit in Sharm and signing ceremony of the agreement

5:00 PM Departure to the USA